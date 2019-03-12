NH authorities watching for possible ice jams

With warmer weather on the way, New Hampshire authorities are closely monitoring two rivers for possible ice jams.

New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services officials say a section of the Upper Ammonoosuc River in the town of Milan is a key concern. Another is the Piscataquog River in the southern part of the state on the town line between New Boston and Goffstown. Both those areas have been under close watch for several weeks.

The U.S. Geological Survey also recently set up a monitoring station in Goffstown.

State officials said they're concerned about how much water is inside the snow. Officials say that in general, there are about 3-4 inches of water in the snowpack, and how that snow melts determines everything.