NH bank worker accused of stealing thousands from customer

A bank employee in New Hampshire has been indicted on charges of taking more than $97,000 from a customer.

Britt Landsperger, of Stratham, was indicted on theft charges in Rockingham County Superior Court. The 46-year-old Landsperger is accused of having unauthorized control over money from seven TD Bank accounts belonging to the 68-year-old customer, identified as "C.M.," between 2013 and 2018.

The attorney general's office said Landsperger is subject to enhanced penalties for taking advantage of C.M.'s age or a physical condition in such ways that impaired C.M.'s ability to manage property or financial resources.

It wasn't immediately known if Landsperger had a lawyer, and a family phone number's voice mailbox was full.

