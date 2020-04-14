NH biking, walking cancer research fundraiser going virtual

The Prouty, an annual New Hampshire event to raise money for cancer research that involves people biking, walking and doing other activities together is going virtual this year, due to concerns about the coronavirus.

Organizers said the Prouty will not be bringing 4,000 people together in Hanover in July for what traditionally has been a two-day event.

Instead, participants will be encouraged to take part between June 1 and July 11 to bike, walk, row, golf or do any other event from home or outdoors, allowing for physical distancing.

This is the 39th year of the Prouty for the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Norris Cotton Cancer Center in Lebanon and in other locations around the state and in Vermont.

