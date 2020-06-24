NH bill would help electricians, contractors; fair canceled

A bill supported by a group of U.S. senators, including Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire, would help electricians, HVAC technicians, and other workers in the energy efficiency contractor industry during and after the coronavirus pandemic.

The bill would help the energy efficiency sector retain jobs and invest in training to create new opportunities in the workforce, Shaheen, a Democrat, said in a statement Wednesday. It would make available grants to allow businesses to rehire and reinvest in their employees. It also would create rebates for homeowners to invest in energy efficiency improvements.

It’s called the “Hope for Homes Act of 2020.”

Shaheen noted the energy efficiency industry – which prior to the pandemic employed more than 2.3 million Americans – has been hit hard by the pandemic, shedding more than 400,000 jobs.

Other coronavirus-related developments in New Hampshire:

NO FAIR

The Deerfield Fair said Wednesday it is canceling this year's festivities because of the coronavirus.

The 144th fair had been scheduled for Oct. 1-4.

“The health and wellbeing of our Members, community, vendors, exhibitors, and staff is important to us, "the organization said in a statement.

Next year's fair has been scheduled for Sept. 30-Oct. 3.

___

CROTCHED MOUNTAIN

Crotched Mountain, which serves people with disabilities, said it is closing its Greenfield campus after suffering financial hardships due to the coronavirus.

By Nov. 1, “we plan to have no more residents on our campus, nor in our off campus staffed adult group homes,” Ned Olney, president and CEO of the Crotched Mountain Foundation said a letter to the community Tuesday.

He said other programs would continue, such as Ready Set Connect Autism Centers, and Crotched Mountain Accessible Recreation and Sports.

Crotched Mountain first opened a rehabilitation center in 1953 to support people with polio.

