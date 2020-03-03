NH bills target domestic abuse annulments, restraining orders

Prosecuting domestic violence cases could get easier or harder in New Hampshire depending on the outcome of two bills before a House committee.

Under one measure, perpetrators would have to wait 10 years instead of three to seek annulment of domestic violence misdemeanor convictions. Lawmakers also held a public hearing Tuesday on a bill that would make it easier for those accused of violating domestic violence restraining orders to defend themselves.

The bill would create an affirmative defense so someone could argue he or she shouldn’t be punished for violating an order if the petitioner initiated the contact.

