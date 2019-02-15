NH bipartisan panel approves Medicaid rules

A bipartisan legislative committee has now approved New Hampshire's proposed work requirements for Medicaid recipients, nearly two months after it first objected to Trump administration changes.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu said Friday the Department of Health and Human Services has "clearly, thoroughly, and in a non-partisan manner" addressed concerns of the Joint Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules.

The federal government last year approved the state's request to require some recipients to spend at least 100 hours a month working, going to school or participating in community service. There would be exemptions for parents of young children, people with disabilities and others.

The committee objected to changes made by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Sununu said they were minor and actually provide recipients with greater flexibility to be able to comply with the requirement.

