NH boy, 3, helps police find trapped elderly neighbor

Police in New Hampshire are thanking a 3-year-old boy for noticing that the newspapers had piled up on his elderly neighbor’s porch, saving her from a dangerous situation: She was trapped in her basement.

Eyas Tran and his mother went for a walk in Hampton on Wednesday. The boy wanted to put a newspaper on her porch but noticed several more.

The woman, who lives alone, wasn’t answering her phone or the door.

When police got in they found her trapped. She was in good spirits and was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

