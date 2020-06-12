NH businesses in need of financial help face midnight deadline

Friday night is the deadline for New Hampshire businesses owners in need of financial help.

Granite State residents who are applying for a share of the $400 million Main Street Relief Fund will have to submit their Final Grant Submission by 11:59 p.m., and the state is helping them by extending their call center hours until the deadline. Those who did not submit a Prequalification Application cannot apply for a Main Street Relief Fund Grant.

If you need the help, click here for more inofrmation or call the DRA Call Center at (603) 230-5000, Option 0

