NH cafeteria worker says she was fired for giving student free lunch

A school cafeteria worker in New Hampshire says she lost her job after giving a student lunch for free.

Bonnie Kimball tells the Valley News she was fired March 28 by her employer, a vendor that supplies food to the Mascoma Valley Regional High School in Canaan. She told the student she followed what a boss had told her. She told the student quietly, "'tell [your] mom you need money.'" A day later, she claims she was terminated.

A spokeswoman for Manchester-based Cafe Services said in a statement Thursday it "would never authorize an employee to not feed a student or staff member a meal." But the spokeswoman said Cafe Services can't discuss confidential details regarding a worker's employment or termination.

The district school board on Tuesday voted to continue using the company.

