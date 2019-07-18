NH camp named to National Register of Historic Places

A summer camp founded in 1903 in New Hampshire has been put on the National Register of Historic Places.

Camp Mowglis, in Hebron, is described as the first U.S. summer camp dedicated to boys under 14. It was founded by Elizabeth Ford Holt, who also founded nearby Camp Redcroft for girls. Each camp provides activities drawn from the outdoors and nature.

Camp Mowglis takes its name from the lead character from Rudyard Kipling's "The Jungle Book," published in 1894. Kipling, who gave permission for the camp name, maintained a lifelong interest in the camp.

The camp's lodge, outdoor chapel, craft shop, ice house, woodshed, pump house, chapel, rifle range, assembly hall, tennis courts and athletic fields all contribute to its historic significance. Most were built before World War II.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

7/18/2019 5:45:06 AM (GMT -4:00)

