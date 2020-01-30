NH caseworkers could gain access to peer support groups

A New Hampshire bill could give state employees who investigate allegations of child abuse access to confidential peer support groups.

New Hampshire Public Radio reported Wednesday that supporters of the bill say caseworkers for the Division for Children, Youth and Families encounter traumas on a regular basis and require a space to debrief.

A former child protective services employee testified on behalf of the bill and said that the emotional and psychological impacts of the job are similar to that of first responders.

Sen. Jon Morgan, D-Brentwood, is sponsoring the bipartisan bill that came at the request of the division.

