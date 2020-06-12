NH church shooting suspect wants to represent himself in court

A man accused of shooting a New Hampshire church pastor and bride during a wedding and later attacking his own lawyer wants to represent himself, saying he and his current attorneys had an “irretrievable breakdown.”

Dale Holloway faces charges of attempted murder, first- and second-degree assault and being a convicted felon with a firearm stemming from the Oct. 12 shootings at a Pelham church. He’s pleaded not guilty. He was later charged with striking his public defender in the face and head, causing him to suffer a hemorrhage.

Court proceedings for Holloway have been delayed because of the coronavirus. One of his lawyers declined to comment Friday and the other didn't immediately respond.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

