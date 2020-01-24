NH city says it's short 18 police officers

The police department in Nashua, New Hampshire, says it's currently short 18 officers, and money that would be available to hire additional employees is going to overtime costs.

The Telegraph of Nashua reports Police Chief Michael Carignan believes the department has to take a different approach to recruiting, it must be done without compromising standards of excellence. But it could take nearly a year from the time a potential new hire takes initial tests until he or she goes on patrol.

Carignan said the department has had to cut back on an officer in the lobby and another who drives up and down Main Street.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

