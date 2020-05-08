WATCH LIVE: Sununu to give update on COVID-19 efforts in New Hampshire

New Hampshire’s public four-year colleges and universities and its community colleges plan to welcome students back to their campuses across the state this fall.

Gov. Chris Sununu is set to provide a COVID-19 update at 3 p.m. Watch live on WCAX.com. If you don't see the live stream in the link above, click here for a direct link.

The college reopening announcement Friday covers the seven community colleges and the four University System of New Hampshire schools.

Meanwhile, the head of the task force on reopening New Hampshire's economy says issuing specific specific guidance for every industry would be impractical and amount to inappropriate micromanagement. D.J. Bettencourt says the group is putting together a list of businesses it believes can reopen under the universal guidance that already has been issued.

