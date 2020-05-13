NH colleges prep for virtual commencements, ATV fest canceled

New Hampshire colleges and universities are planning a variety of virtual celebrations for graduates while postponing in-person gatherings until the threat of the coronavirus subsides.

The University of New Hampshire postponed Saturday’s commencement ceremony, with no new date selected yet, but will be holding a celebration online that morning.

A similar event is planned at Saint Anselm College on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Colby-Sawyer College has rescheduled its ceremony for Aug. 8, while Keene State College’s new date is Oct. 3.

Dartmouth College pushed its in-person commencement to June 2021 but will host a virtual celebration June 14.

Also, the annual Jericho ATV Festival, which draws thousands of riders in the summer, has been canceled.

