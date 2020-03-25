NH commissioner: Virus to peak between late April, early May

New Hampshire's health commissioner says the number of coronavirus cases is expected to peak in the state sometime between the end of April and early May.

Commissioner Lori Shibinette addressed an Executive Council meeting on Wednesday.

She says health officials will have more accurate numbers in the next week or two.

Regarding supplies of personal protective equipment, Shibinette says the state has a total of 1,000 ventilators or machines that can be converted to them and has ordered 45 more.

She says the state also is going through its warehouse for equipment that could be resurrected.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)