NH committee endorses medical marijuana home-grow

Amid growing momentum to legalize recreational marijuana, some New Hampshire lawmakers also are considering multiple measures to expand the state's therapeutic cannabis law.

The House Human Services and Elderly Affairs Committee on Tuesday endorsed a bill to allow medical marijuana patients to grow their own supply but said the state should hold off on expanding the list of qualifying conditions. In a unanimous vote, the committee is recommending further work on one bill that would make marijuana available to treat opioid addiction and another that would add insomnia, anxiety and Lyme disease to the list.

The full House, meanwhile, is set to vote this week on legalizing recreational marijuana, something 10 other states have done.

