WATCH LIVE: Gov. Sununu to give update COVID-19 efforts in NH

Officials representing New Hampshire towns, cities and counties say they are struggling with increased costs and anticipating significantly reduced revenues as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Chris Sununu is set to give an update on COVID-19 efforts in New Hampshire.

The Governor’s Office For Emergency Relief and Recovery heard presentations Friday from the New Hampshire Municipal Association, a town administrator, the mayors of Nashua and Manchester, and representatives from county jails and nursing homes.

The office is preparing to spend over a billion dollars in federal relief aid.

Dozens of municipalities say they've spent an additional $7.6 million in five weeks, and they anticipate that rising to over $27 million by the end of the year.

