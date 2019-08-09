NH company fined for improper waste management in Vt.

New Hampshire is fining a local hauling company for improper waste management in Vermont.

Tom's Septic Service of Charlestown, New Hampshire, was fined $9,000.

Between January 2016 and June 2019, the company managed more than 1.4 million gallons of septage in Vermont. During that time, New Hampshire says the company failed to submit quarterly reports and pay the required fees.

The owner received notices of the violations in 2016 and 2017 but did not respond until this July when the agency cracked down.