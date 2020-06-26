N.H. man accused of recording girls, sexual assault

A mother and father are arrested after investigators say they crossed state lines with their one-year-old son.

This case spans Vermont, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts.

Police say David Wombolt and Sarah Leonard of New Hampshire were court-ordered to surrender their son to Vermont DCF.

While they can't release details about the DCF case, police say Wombolt made past threats that he'd shoot anyone to tried to take his son away from him.

Investigators say the parents fled with the child from Vermont to New Hampshire before going to a family home in Massachusetts.

Both were arrested without any issues and are charged with being fugitives from Massachusetts.

The boy is in state custody.