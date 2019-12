A New Hampshire family is celebrating the newest addition to their family thanks to some help from state troopers.

The New Hampshire State Police posted on their Facebook that shortly after midnight, a couple welcomed their baby, Dominic, into the world on Interstate 93.

Sgt. Vincent Grieco, Trooper Ryan St. Cyr, and Officer Ryan Nolan of the Boscawen Police Department helped deliver the baby.

Congratulations to the new family.