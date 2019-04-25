NH to release list of officers with misconduct

Nearly 300 New Hampshire police officers have committed misconduct and their names could soon be public.

A judge sided with some media outlets and the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire to expose a secret list.

The Department of Justice previously produced a list that redacted personal information. It argues the list be kept confidential.

Others say releasing the list is in the public's interest. "The public citizens have a right to know, we believe, whether police officers have issues concerning credibility or trustworthiness. again, they work for us, the taxpayers," said Gilles Bissonnette from the ACLU of New Hampshire.

Despite a judge's ruling, the list won't immediately come out. The decision is being appealed.