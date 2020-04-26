N.H. covered bridge to get some repair work

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation says work is about to start to repair a covered bridge.

Work on the Honeymoon Covered Bridge in Jackson is scheduled to start Monday and it will take three days to complete.

The bridge will be closed to traffic on those days from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The 144-year-old bridge, which carries Route 16A over the Ellis River, was damaged when struck by a large truck on Dec. 29.

It was shut down for a couple of months last year to replace the wooden bridge deck and upgrade the lights and electrical system. The bridge is 121 feet long and 26 1/2 feet wide.

