NH crash probe prompts more than 1,600 license suspensions in Mass.

More than 1,600 Massachusetts drivers have had their licenses suspended following a Registry of Motor Vehicles review prompted by a deadly crash that killed seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire.

The unprocessed out-of-state violations were discovered in bins at registry headquarters and during a search of the agency's archives dating to 2011.

A Friday memo from top registry and transportation officials also said there's no evidence that the registry had a consistent practice of sending out mail or electronic notification of violations or suspension actions taken in Massachusetts to other states in real time.

Connecticut officials twice alerted Massachusetts about a drunken driving arrest against the driver charged in the June 21 crash, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, of West Springfield, but Massachusetts failed to act to suspend his license.

Zhukovskyy pleaded not guilty.

