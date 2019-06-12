NH cyclist victim of hit-and-run driver

New Hampshire state troopers are looking for the driver of a pickup truck who hit a cyclist and took off.

It happened Monday at about 3 p.m. on Route 41 in Tamworth. Police say the female cyclist headed north and just north of Ossipee Lake Road, when she was struck from behind, causing her to flip over. She suffered several minor injuries and was hospitalized for observation.

The cyclist described the pickup as white, silver or possibly gray. It may have minor damage to the front passenger side bumper. Call the state police with any information at 603-223-8838.