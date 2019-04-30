NH death first reported as suspicious turned out to be natural

New Hampshire authorities say the death of a woman at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center initially described as suspicious turned out to be the result of complications of disease and her manner of death was natural.

Authorities said Susan Massey, 67, of East Corinth, Vermont, was receiving treatment at the medical center when she died on Jan. 27.

Local and state police and the attorney general's office were notified. The attorney general's office said in a news release Tuesday that it is not unusual for each agency to regularly receive reports of witnessed or unattended deaths that cannot quickly and easily be identified as a natural, accidental or suicidal death.

It said "the agencies were initially informed that there were concerns about the circumstances of Ms. Massey's death," leading to an investigation.

