NH defense lawyers: Racism has played a role in policing

A criminal defense lawyers group says racism has played a role in policing in New Hampshire and that law enforcement would benefit from more training and policy changes.

The New Hampshire Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, in a statement Thursday, made a number of suggestions to a commission examining police accountability in New Hampshire.

The suggestions include mandatory data collection for every law enforcement contact, whether a summons, a ticket or arrest, and include race, gender identity, age and the name of officers involved.

The association also said it supports removing police officers from schools and hire social workers, instead.

It also supports a ban on all pretextual stops for minor motor vehicle offenses.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)