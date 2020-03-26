NH delegation: Medical supplies were delayed, some expired

New Hampshire’s four-Democrat congressional delegation is criticizing federal health and emergency management agencies for delays in receiving medical supplies to help the state deal with the coronavirus.

Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan and Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas say a supervisory error at the Federal Emergency Management Agency apparently resulted in a request sitting unprocessed for four days.

They say when supplies did arrive, some of it already had expired.

Messages to the agencies were left seeking comment.

Nationally, states have been pressing the federal government for more supplies and economic aid to battle the coronavirus.

