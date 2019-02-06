NH delegation disappointed Trump didn't rule out a shutdown

Members of New Hampshire's congressional delegation say they appreciate that President Donald Trump touched on issues in his State of the Union address such as high prescription drugs costs and infrastructure investment, but they're disappointed he didn't rule out shutting down the government again.

Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen said the recent shutdown took a terrible toll on many New Hampshire families and businesses, and must not be repeated.

Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan said it's troubling that Trump barely mentioned the opioid crisis that remains the number-one public health and safety challenge in the state.

Annie Kuster, a Democrat representing New Hampshire's 2nd Congressional District, said she agrees with Trump's call for cooperation between Republicans and Democrats. But she said his actions have "consistently been at odds with that goal."

