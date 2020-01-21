NH driver charged following crash into tanker truck, fuel spill

Police in New Hampshire say a driver has been charged with reckless conduct and second-degree assault in connection with a Route 101 crash into a tanker truck that spilled more than 5,000 gallons of fuel.

The crash in Epping caused the tanker to roll over on Dec. 16. The driver of the tanker truck suffered serious but injuries.

Desiree Gulyban, 25, of Hampton, was arrested Monday. Police had said she was injured, but not seriously.

It wasn't immediately known if she had a lawyer and a phone number couldn't be found for her.

