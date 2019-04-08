NH education commish does 'School Days, Lunch Trays & Gourmets'

The commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Education has launched a video series of school cafeterias entitled, "School Days, Lunch Trays & Gourmets."

It's modeled after Guy Fieri and the Food Network's television program, "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives."

Commissioner Frank Edelblut wants to give viewers an inside look at the work that goes on behind the scenes to make school lunch happen.

In each video, starting with Exeter High School , he discusses and prepares food with staff, serving students, and then joining them for a quick bite. At Exeter, he helped make butternut squash vegan lasagna and homemade pizzas before handing out chicken sandwiches and pizza.

In the second video of the series, which is now in production, Edelblut visited Marlborough School.

