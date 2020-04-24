NH emergency declaration extended, task force gets retail input

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu has extended New Hampshire's state of emergency declaration for another three weeks to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

Among other things, the order extends the expansion of unemployment benefit eligibility and protections against housing evictions and utility shutoffs.

Separate orders, including a stay-at-home order, business closures and restaurant restrictions, are due to expire May 4 but Sununu has said extensions are likely.

Meanwhile, lawmakers shaping how New Hampshire spends $1.25 billion in coronavirus relief aid heard from the nonprofit and higher education sectors Friday, while a task force on reopening the economy focused on retail and manufacturing.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)