NH expanding drug treatment programs in prison, jails

New Hampshire is expanding medication-assisted treatment programs in its state prisons and county jails to help combat the opioid crisis.

According to statistics, upward of 90 percent of the inmates who walk the floors at the Cheshire County House of Corrections in Keene struggle with substance abuse disorder. But county officials say they are leading the way when it comes to doing something about it.

Jail Superintendent Richard Van Wickler says it's about saving lives. For the last two years, inmates at the Cheshire County House of Corrections have had expanded access to medication-assisted treatment for substance abuse.

"We realized that in a 12-month period, 28 recidivists that we were used to coming in and out of jail frequently, were no longer with us. They had passed away due to a fentanyl overdose. We looked at the year before that and it was just as many. So in just over 24 months, we lost over 50 inmates to death," Van Wickler said.

Monday, Congresswoman Annie Kuster, along with state and local leaders, toured the facility to learn more about what's being done.

In 2017, only three inmates here were given suboxone, a drug designed to wean addicts off opioids. Typically, it was only given to pregnant women and people with prescriptions. But now, most inmates struggling with substance use disorder have access to the drug. At Cheshire, there are now about three dozen inmates, about a quarter of the total population.

"I think it is changing the mindset. Instead of punishing an addict, it's to start helping them and changing the mindset that it is a disease, an addiction and not punishment to correct the behavior," said David Segal, a physician assistant.

Expanding access to suboxone is also taking place throughout the state prison system, which includes the facility in Berlin. Officials equate it to a diabetic getting insulin. They say addiction is a disease and needs to be treated as such.

Kuster is working on additional legislation at the federal level.

"I think we can go even further and we can reduce the prison population, get people healthy and back to their communities, going to work, taking care of their families, paying their taxes. It's a much, much better outcome," said Kuster, D-New Hampshire.

Corrections officials say it's too early to say how well the program is working. But they say they are confident it will have an impact on recidivism rates and the opioid crisis as a whole.