COVID-19 drill preps for N.H. first responders

New Hampshire first responders are practicing how to handle a person potentially infected with COVID-19.

They say it starts with putting on protective equipment. Then EMT's ask the patient a series of questions.

If they're sick enough to go the hospital, then they'd be taken to a negative pressure room with staff covered from head to toe.

"And when the patient arrived, they were brought into a room that was designated for this type of exposure, making sure all of our staff was prepared and protected," said Dr. Matthew Dunn, the Chief Medical Officer.

There is no specific treatment for COVID-19, but doctors and nurses can help treat symptoms.