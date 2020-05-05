NH fitness clubs, sports teams, make case to reopen

Representatives of fitness clubs, amusement parks and youth baseball have told a task force on reopening New Hampshire’s economy that they're prepared to make a variety of health and safety adjustments so they can operate during the coronavirus pandemic.

One presenter suggested Tuesday that health clubs rearrange floor plans, cordon off areas, lower group exercise participants and stagger appointments.

A soft reopening of outdoor attractions that naturally provide for physical distancing requirements, like Lost River Gorge and the Polar Caves, was suggested.

The American Legion Baseball Program proposed a season starting June 20 with players’ temperatures taken before a game and face mask worn in the dugout.

