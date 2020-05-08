NH fugitives arrested in Tennessee

Two New Hampshire fugitives are arrested in Tennessee after a year and a half on the run.

The United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Michael Williams and Kaitlyn Lee, and with them were three missing children from ranging in ages from 12, 9, and 3.

The three children found with Williams and Lee were granted custody to another relative back in 2018.

That's when Williams and Lee fled the state.

A grand jury indicted Williams with interference with custody, breach of bail, obstruction of government administration, criminal threatening with a weapon, and resisting arrest.

Lee was indicted with perjury.

The children will be returned to their legal guardian.