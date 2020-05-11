NH golf courses given the greenlight to reopen

New Hampshire golfers can once again head out onto the courses.

To golf in the Granite State, you have to live in-state. Some clubs, including the Eastman Golf Links in Grantham were taking additional safety measures Monday. Right now, the course is only open to members. Masks are also required on the first tee and in and around the club house.

Golfers we spoke with were just happy to be back out on the course. "I'm actually feeling pretty good. I've been waiting for this for seven weeks, eight weeks, so I can't wait to get out there," said Jason Massey of Grantham.

"I like to be outside in the spring, summer and fall, so I'm more of an outside person than an inside person. So, I am really excited about being back out here," said Jake Catanzarite.

"I've got a big smile on my face -- which you can't see because of the mask -- because it is an opportunity to get back to some of the things we all love and do it safely," said Eastman's Bill Matson.

Employees at Eastman say they will decide around Memorial Day whether to reopen to the general public. The Hanover Country Club, which is owned by Dartmouth College, announced it will not open this season.

