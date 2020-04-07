NH governor orders closure of hotels, inns, short-term rentals

In New Hampshire, hotels, inns and short-term rentals like Airbnb's are being told to close during the coronavirus pandemic. That's unless they're housing vulnerable people or essential workers.

Vulnerable populations include children in emergency placement, victims of domestic violence and people receiving specialized medical care.

Gov. Chris Sununu says the order lasts until May 4.

As of Monday, more than 700 people in New Hampshire had tested positive for the virus and nine people had died.