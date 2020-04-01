NH group home residents, staff test positive for virus; 1 death

A resident of New Hampshire group home for people with disabilities has died of complications from COVID-19, and five other people at the facility are infected.

Officials with the Crotched Mountain Foundation in Greenfield said Wednesday the 46-year-old man who died Sunday had significant disabilities and a history of respiratory complications. Two other group home clients and three staff members have tested positive.

Also, the head of a state watchdog group is urging neighbors, delivery people and others to keep an eye out for abused and neglected children. She says referrals to a state hotline have been halved in recent weeks with children “out of school and out of sight."

