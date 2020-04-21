NH health care professionals call on Sununu to increase testing

A group of New Hampshire doctors and other health care professionals is calling on Governor Chris Sununu to ramp up testing, saying that the state is falling behind.

It comes as New Hampshire New Hampshire health officials Monday reported a total of 1,447 coronavirus cases in the state and 42 deaths.

Gov. Chris Sununu Friday said he is working toward a plan to re-open nonessential businesses, but said there are still too many new COVID-19 cases to do it safely.

But in a letter to Sununu Monday, 17 health professionals, including former state Rep. Mindi Messmer, said that while they want the economy back, the state's "extremely low COVID-19 testing rate is highly concerning."They say New Hampshire is in last place compared to all other New England states, and 25th in the country.

They also said Sununu has shown "no leadership or consistent public health messaging" when it comes to wearing of face masks.

