NH Supreme Court overrules old right-to-know decision

The New Hampshire Supreme Court has found in favor of two news media organizations requesting police-related records. In doing so, it overruled its decision in a 1993 right-to-know law case that broadly allowed government agencies to withhold information.

The ACLU of New Hampshire says government agencies have used an “internal personnel practices” exemption in the law to withhold information, such as police officer misconduct or how a school district responded to allegations of sexual abuse by a former teacher.

The court said its 1993 decision “broadly interpreted” that exemption and overruled prior decisions to the extent that they relied on that broad interpretation.

