NH high court rules police drug seizure racially biased

New Hampshire's Supreme Court has reversed a man's drug conviction, saying his rights were violated when police seized him. It also noted Friday that race should be considered when judges analyze police encounters.

The court found in favor of Ernest Jones, who was sitting in a parked pickup truck. He said two Concord police officers seized him without reasonable suspicion after they approached and asked for his identification.

The attorney general's office argued that officers seized Jones only after they learned about a warrant for his arrest.

