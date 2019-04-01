NH high school students to gather for 'Youth Summit'

About 350 high school students from across New Hampshire are expected to take part at the start of a "Youth Summit" hosted by Dartmouth-Hitchcock.

Students will be gathering in Concord April 5-6. The first day's program, "Knowledge, Empowerment, Understanding," includes discussion groups focusing on mental health, diversity and respect, school violence, the pressure for success, and distracted driving. Each group will have a student facilitator, supported by an adult subject-matter expert.

The focus turns to adults on the second day with a program called, "They're Talking: Are We Listening?"

Speakers at the event include World Cup champion and Olympic gold medal-winning skier Hannah Kearney; actor, producer and director Jim Wahlberg; social media innovator Wendy Sue Swanson; and Ford Racing driver, coach and instructor Mike Speck.

