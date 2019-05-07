NH hit and run suspect surrenders to police

A New Hampshire man wanted in connection with a pedestrian hit and run, has turned himself into police.

Authorities say Kevin Muzzey, 51, of Webster, was wanted by police for the February 27th hit and run in the town of Franklin. Police say

Muzzey's car was identified as the one that hit Edward Douglas Jr, 53, and then took off, leaving Douglas lying in the road. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

State Police investigators later linked Muzzey's dark colored Mazda sedan to the crash.

Muzzey was released on bail and is due in court May 23.