NH homeless shelters, hospitals get help as testing expands

New Hampshire is using $3 million in federal funding to help homeless residents during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Chris Sununu said Wednesday the money will be used to provide eight-week stipends for homeless shelter staff and to cover other shelter expenses.

Some of the funding also will go to community agencies working to help homeless people find permanent housing.

Meanwhile, the state's congressional delegation announced $16 million in additional funding for hospitals.

More than 2,000 people in New Hampshire have tested positive for the virus and 66 have died.

