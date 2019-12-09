NH hospital works to direct ER patients to smaller facility

New Hampshire hospital officials say they have been trying to steer more emergency room patients to a smaller hospital as part of a continuing integration process.

The Valley News reports the decision by officials at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center and Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital follows the merger between the two hospitals in response to the closing of Alice Peck Day's birthing center last year.

Alice Peck Day's 25-bed critical access facility near downtown Lebanon adopted the same electronic medical record as Dartmouth-Hitchcock, which also includes three other hospitals in Vermont and New Hampshire.

