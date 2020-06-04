NH hospitalizations remain steady; no bed shortage

New Hampshire hospitals continue to have plenty of beds available to care for COVID-19 patients despite dozens of new cases being confirmed every day.

Since March, 468 people have been hospitalized with the coronavirus, which is just a fraction of the overall bed capacity in the state.

The data also shows that even as New Hampshire was spiking with new cases, hospitalizations remained roughly the same-- about 100 people on any given day.

From the beginning of the pandemic, the goal of flattening the curve with the shutdown was to make sure hospitals were not overrun with patients like what happened in some other countries.

"I have friends that live in Italy and they were telling some pretty horrific stories of people getting COVID and dying at home, not even a chance of getting into a hospital or health care facility. It was a really tragic situation which is why we had to take such dire measures," said Gov. Chris Sununu, R-New Hampshire. "But we have been able to maintain good management of our system, be consistent about it. And now I think we have a lot of confidence that we can take some manageable, sensible steps forward."

The state's charts show the majority of New Hampshire's hospital beds have gone unused for the last several months.