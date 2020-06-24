NH housing industry experts warn evictions could spike

Housing industry experts in New Hampshire are warning that evictions could spike later this summer when tenant protections and enhanced unemployment benefits resulting from the coronavirus pandemic lapse.

New Hampshire’s eviction moratorium expires July 1 and the federal eviction ban stops on July 25. The extra $600 in weekly unemployment benefits under the CARES Act ends July 31. The Caledonian-Record reports that poses challenges for tenants. Many have lost jobs during the pandemic and relied on state and federal assistance.

New Hampshire plans to distribute $35 million in CARES Act funds for housing relief, half the “conservative estimate” that the state Housing Finance Authority recommended.

