NH hunters see good 2019 season for deer, bear, spring turkey

New Hampshire's Fish and Game Department says last year's deer, bear and spring turkey hunting seasons ended with strong results.

The deer season resulted in a total harvest of 12,306 deer.

Of that, the department says the adult buck kill of 7,870 deer was the second largest in the state since record-keeping started in 1922.

The department said the bear harvest total was 886 and represents the third-largest harvest on record.

The spring 2019 turkey harvest was 5,092, an increase from 4,204 turkeys in 2018. That's because hunters could take a second spring bird in some areas for the first time.

