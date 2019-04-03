NH investigators return to site of UMass student's 2004 disappearance

There may be new movement in the search for a college student who vanished after a crash in northern New Hampshire 15 years ago.

A large law enforcement presence was seen today in Haverhill in connection with the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Maura Murray.

The University of Massachusetts-Amherst nursing student left campus on Feb. 9, 2004. Murray, 21, was last seen on Route 112 in Haverhill after she crashed her car. Murray spoke with someone at the scene after the crash, but when police arrived, she was gone.

Wednesday afternoon, police worked at a home just a couple of hundred yards from the crash site. They were seen going in and out of the house.

A spokeswoman for the attorney general's office said in a statement Wednesday the police presence "is related to an ongoing investigation into the Maura Murray case." She couldn't provide further information.

The Murray family was also at the scene.

Murray's father, Fred Murray, believes his daughter is dead, the victim of a crime. There have been numerous searches in the area since with nothing found.

In February, the attorney general's office said it was aware of Fred Murray's contention that cadaver dogs and a radar scan identified something hidden in the basement of a house in the area.

The dogs were only recently allowed on the property after it was sold to new owners. The previous owner was reluctant to allow a search there. But the new owners allowed a survey crew and the dogs onto the grounds.

A press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Grafton County Complex.

Our Adam Sullivan has been gathering information on this story all day. He will have an update for you tonight on the Channel 3 News from 5-7 p.m.